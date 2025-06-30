Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, punisher

Take Aim with Iron Studio Daredevil: Born Again Punisher Statue

A new selection of limited edition art scale statues have been revealed by Iron Studios including the Punisher from Born Again

Statue features Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle armed with gun and hatchet, ready to fight crime.

Limited edition collectible stands 8.1” tall, with detailed sculpting for serious Punisher fans.

Pre-orders now open for $219.99, expected to ship Q1 2026—perfect for Punisher enthusiasts.

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, made a dramatic return to screens with Daredevil: Born Again. This marked his first Disney+ and MCU appearance since the Netflix era, which was already questionable. He finds himself confronted by Matt Murdock after his skull-emblazoned gear seemed to spark a movement with some corrupt cops. Bernthal's Punisher brings a chaotic wild card energy, forcing Matt to revisit their complicated alliance and adding intense violence and moral complexity to Matt's faith.

To make things even better, Iron Studios is putting the Punisher front and center with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue. Inspired by Daredevil: Born Again, Frank Castle is ready to clean up the streets once again with an impressive sculpt. With gun and hatchet in hand, this vigilante is ready to show the criminals of New York what it truly means, standing at 8.1" tall. Pre-orders are already live for $219.99, set to arrive in Q1 2026, and be sure to be on the lookout for the return of Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

