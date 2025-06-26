Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Constructicon Mixmaster Stirs Up Fun with Hasbro

There is More Than Meets the Eye as Hasbro is back with a brand new selection of Transformers figures coming soon

Article Summary Mixmaster returns as a Studio Series Voyager Class figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie

This iconic Constructicon transforms from robot to cement mixer truck in 15 steps and stands 5.5 inches tall

Features classic neon green and purple deco, movie-accurate details, and an included blaster accessory

Combine Mixmaster with other Constructicons to assemble the mighty Devastator (figures sold separately)

Mixmaster is the mad alchemist of the Constructicons, the green-and-purple team of Decepticon engineers who combine to form Devastator. First introduced in the G1 Transformers cartoon and Hasbro toyline in 1985, Mixmaster transforms into a cement mixer truck. Obsessed with chemical experimentation, he often concocts toxic brews for battlefield use and Energon conversions. He is the left leg of Devastator, and has played a crucial role as one of the first combining Transformers in the franchise.

Now, Mixmaster is back with a new Transformers Voyager Class Studio Series figure inspired by The Transformers: The Movie. Get ready to add some twisted flair to your Decepticon ranks with Mixmaster, who features that iconic neon green and purple deco. He will stand at 5.5" tall, convert into his cement truck vehicle in just 15 steps, and comes with a blaster. Collectors are one step closer to building Devastator by bringing home this new Studio Series figure that is priced at $34.99. Pre-orders are already live online and selling out fast with an expected September 2025 release.

The Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Mixmaster Studio Series

"Experience the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie with the Transformers Studio Series Constructicon Mixmaster toy! Combine the Constructicon Mixmaster figure with other Transformers Constructicon figures (sold separately) to create the Devastator action figure! The 5.5-inch (14 cm) Constructicon Mixmaster figure converts from robot action figure to cement mixer mode in 15 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable blaster accessories, this Constructicon Mixmaster action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

PART OF DEVASTATOR: Mixmaster action figure combines with other Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator figure (each sold separately, subject to availability)

THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE MIXMASTER: This Studio Series Constructicon Mixmaster figure features movie-inspired deco and details

5.5-INCH VOYAGER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the converting action figure is 5.5 inches (14 cm) tall

