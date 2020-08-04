Funko Announces Anime Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Pop Vinyls

Anime fans rejoin! The hit series Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac is getting their own wave of Funko Pop vinyl. Packed with colors and new molding technique some of your foveate knight's return. Saint Seiya fans will be happy to see 5 of their favorite characters with Pegasus Seiya, Andromeda Shun, Cygnus Yoga, Dragon Shiryu, and Pheonix Ikki. Each one is shown in a very well done Funko dynamic pose with bright colors and power effects around them. There will also be 2 exclusives with Pheonix Ikki getting a special Glow-in-the-Dark variant with Barnes & Noble and Sagittarius Seiya getting an AE exclusive. Sagittarius really shines in this wave with the Funko design and that awesome golden armor. Fans will not want to miss out on these knights and they will easily enhance many anime collections this fall.

Funko is really stepping up there game with the anime community lately. During NYCC 2019 they did mention that one of their new focuses was their Pop Animation line and they are defiantly have been delivering. Saint Seiya has a great following and fans of the series will be more than happy to add these knights to their collection. For the first wave of figures, it is not bad to start out with 5 Pops and 2 exclusives. Doubtful these will hit DBZ or My Hero heights but with plenty of anime fans out there, many fans will not be passing on these figures. Sagittarius is my favorite of the lot and fans can find him for pre-order here. The other five common Funko Pop Saint Seiya Vinyls are also up for pre-order and can be found located here. What other anime shows does Funko need to look into doing next? What would you recommend for the next big Pop hit?