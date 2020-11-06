Samurai Beetles Rise From the Grass With Crowtoys

Crowtoys is wise in the ways of the samurai as new insect-inspired samurai figures are unveiled. Humanoid insects are not new to the action figure game; one of the most popular right now has to be the Mezco Toyz Gomez. We have seen samurai and ninja versions of their mascot, and now Crowtoys is giving it their shot. These unique Samurai Beetles are 1/12 scale and will feature fabric outfits, articulation, and weapons. Three beetles are getting released; each will have their own set of accessories, unique look, and several interchangeable pieces. The first Samurai Beetle is named Dshita, who features a blue outfit, and comes with a Pike and two sickles. The second beetle is named Brave Airo, who is the brute of the bunch and will include an orange outfit, two clubs, and an ax. Lastly, Haunted Hollow, the final Samurai Beetle, h features a red deco, three samurai swords, and two knives. These bugs are not to be messed with and will look amazing in any fans growing collection.

Whether you are looking for something new to collect or need an enemy for your Gomez figures, Crowtoys has you covered. I personally have never got anything from Crowtoys, so it is hard to understand the quality of these figures. They do look highly detailed, articulated and will be a fun figure to have when it is in your hands. They will come on some very fancy display bases that will look great if you want to display them by themselves. Each Samurai Beetle is priced at $109.99. They are all set to release in the first quarter of 20 21, and pre-orders for all three are already live, and you can find them located here. These look like some very fun and original collectibles that can easily make any collection stand out.

"This insect-inspired samurai figure is a great addition to any collection. The unique figure is highly detailed and fully articulated with the looks of a beetle mixed with a samurai warrior. It features real fabric clothing and several interchangeable accessories. Figures come in colored cardboard packaging."

Product Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Features fabric clothing

Original figure design

Highly detailed

Articulated figure