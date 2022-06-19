LEGO's 1979 Galaxy Explorer Set Returns to Celebrate 90 Years of LEGO

LEGO is taking fans back to space as they debut their next set celebrating 90 Years of LEGO. The iconic 1979 Galaxy Explorer set is making a return with a bigger design featuring the ship's original craft. The ship will measure 20.5 inches long, 12.5" wide, and 5" tall, with four astronaut mini-figures and a helper bot included. Parts of the ship do open allowing the astronauts to work on the ship as well as the ability to all fit in the cockpits. Older LEGO collectors will appreciate this blast from the past set that packs nostalgia in a big size. This is a classic set through and through from the ship's design, yellow mini-figures, designs, and all-around look, and it is nice to see some classic sets return for the first time. Pre-orders for the Galaxy Explorer are already live right here for $99.99 with an August 1, 2022 release.

"Join the celebrations to mark 90 years of LEGO® creations with this nostalgic building project for adults. This anniversary collectible edition of the Classic 497 LEGO Galaxy Explorer model (10497) retains all the joy of the 1979 set but on a bigger scale. Take your time crafting the features of this buildable model including the blended delta wing configuration of the original craft. The spaceship sits on 3 retractable landing legs and features opening rear doors and a retractable ramp to deploy the rover. The rear of the ship houses the rover compartment with extra tools. The cockpit opens to reveal the interior of the spaceship where there are seats for all 4 astronauts as well as a living quarters with 2 beds, computers and storage compartments."

Join the celebrations – Enjoy quality time crafting all the details of this LEGO® Galaxy Explorer (10497) model, launched to mark the 90th anniversary of LEGO creations

Inspired by the 1979 original – The spaceship retains the classic color scheme and blended delta wing configuration of the original ship and stands on its 3 retractable landing legs

Astronaut figures – The spaceship comes complete with 4 astronauts and their robot helper

Authentic accessories – Accessories include a surface rover, plus a rover compartment with tools and an extendable ramp

Detailed interior – Open the cockpit to reveal the interior, where there are seats for all 4 astronauts as well as living quarters with 2 beds, computers and storage compartments

A gift for space lovers – Take time out for yourself or treat a loved one to mark any special anniversary or occasion with this spaceship gift idea

Dimensions – The model measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 20.5 in. (52 cm) long and 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide