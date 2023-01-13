Exclusive DC Comics Blue Lantern Kyle Rayner Hits McFarlaneToysStore DC Comics The War of the Green Lanterns comes to McFarlane Toys as a new and exclusive Gold Label Kyle Rayner has been revealed

Kyle Rayner is back at McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest DC Multiverse figure. Coming straight to DC Comics fans from the War of the Green Lanterns, the Lanterns are donning new Rings. Kyle Rayner chooses the Blue Lantern Corps, and McFarlane Toys brings this decision to life with a brand-new figure. Similar to the Blackest Night Lantern figure, Kyle features a textured super suit but with a new eye-popping blue deist. This is the first non-Green Lantern figure McFarlane Toys has released, and we need more. Rayner comes with two energy burst fist accessories, and he is a Gold Label release. The DC Comics Blue Lantern Kyle Rayner will be exclusive to McFarlane Toys Store and is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are live right here with McFarlane, and he is set to release in March 2023.

Kyle Rayner Becomes a Blue Lantern with McFarlane Toys

"During the WAR OF THE GREEN LANTERNS, Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, and Kyle Rayner are forced to get creative when the entire GREEN LANTERN CORPS is brainwashed! With the GL Corps against them ,the four Earthborn Green Lanterns make a choice that will rank among the mose memorable in GL history. But not all of them agree on what must be done and what lines to be crossed. The Lanterns of Earth choose a new Ring to wield: Kyle becomes a Blue Lantern, Guy joins the Red Lanterns, John selects the Indigo tribe, and Hal joins the Sinestro Corps!"

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Kyle Rayner is featured in his Blue Lantern suit from The New 52 comic.

Kyle Rayner comes with two Light Projections that slide over his fists, a Lantern, and a base.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back.

