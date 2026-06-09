Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

R2-D2 is Back with Hasbro's New Star Wars: Droids Black Series Figure

Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Star Wars: The Black Series figures as the 1985 animated series Droids is back

Article Summary Hasbro brings Star Wars: Droids back to The Black Series with a new Artoo-Detoo R2-D2 figure inspired by the 1985 cartoon.

The Star Wars Black Series release features animated-style deco and detailing that recreate R2-D2’s colorful Droids look.

R2-D2 includes multiple tool-tipped accessories, plus Kenner-inspired packaging and a collectible character coin.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order the Droids Artoo-Detoo Black Series figure now for $27.99 ahead of September 2026.

One of the main stars of Star Wars: Droids is back and now rolling into The Black Series as Hasbro unveils a brand-new Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) figure. Long before helping Luke Skywalker destroy the Death Star, R2-D2 and his faithful companion C-3PO embarked on a series of adventures across the galaxy. They would become a nice pair of unlikely heroes of their very own animated show. These legendary Star Wars droids would overcome pirates, criminals, bounty hunters, and Imperial forces alike.

Now, fans can continue these adventures with a new Black Series release that captures the iconic astromech's animated appearance from the late 80s. R2-D2 will have series-inspired deco and detailing that pay tribute to the colorful style of the classic cartoon. Hasbro was sure also to include multiple tool-tipped accessories, allowing collectors to display Artoo to take on repairs, unlock systems, or save the day once again. Hasbro was sure to top this release with some nostalgic Kenner-inspired packaging and a collectible character coin. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99 with a September 2026 release date.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Droids Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2)

"Create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to the animated legacy of Star Wars, featuring collector-grade sculpt, accessories, and deco with this Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) figure. The Black Series celebrates the 40-plus-year history of Star Wars, for new fans and lifelong collectors alike. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

For the first time in The Black Series, you can collect a version of Artoo inspired by the 1985 spin-off of the original trilogy.

Pose out Artoo with his various tool-tipped appendages – necessities for any skilled astromech droid.

Kenner-inspired cardback packaging calls back to the original figure releases, including a plastic collector coin engraved with the character's name and portrait.

Collect more figures from The Black Series to build out your collection of droids – and the friends and foes they meet along the way (Each sold separately. Subject to availability).

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