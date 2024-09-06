Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Damien Gets New DC Comics Batman: Reborn Figure from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as debuts some brand new DC Comics x DC Direct Page Punchers figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys' new Damian Wayne figure debuts, celebrating his role in Batman: Reborn.

Damian Wayne figure includes a sword, Professor Pyg’s broken mask, fabric cape, and hood.

Pre-orders are now live for this September 2024 release, priced at $24.99.

Relive Batman: Reborn with Damian as Robin, featuring a detailed sculpt and exclusive comic reprint.

DC Comics has done an incredible job expanding the families of their characters, with Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman all having kids. Damian Wayne is the son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, which was introduced in Batman #655 back in 2006. He was trained by the League of Assassins from birth, is smart, skilled, and has a strong sense of entitlement. McFarlane Toys is bringing back Damien Wayne for a new DC Comics Page Punchers figure that will feature a rebirth of Batman: Reborn #1.

Damian Wayne plays a key role in Batman: Reborn, which follows the apparent death of Bruce Wayne during Final Crisis. Nightwing takes up the mantle as the Caped Crusader, and Damien becomes the new Robin. This figure captures that appearance and will feature a new sculpt for Robin as well as a fabric cape and hood for the figure. He will come with a sword as well as a broken mask for Professor Pyg. This is one of the best Damme Wayne figures to arrive from McFarlane Toys, and he is set for a September 2024 release, it is priced at $24.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Robin Page Punchers with DC Comics Batman: Reborn #1

"While Batman has been known to hide his feelings, Damian Wayne would be a hard son for even the most affectionate father to love. Headstrong, arrogant, and more than a little condescending to his fellow Super Heroes, Damian Wayne is the fifth and current Robin, and has managed to make enemies on both sides of the aisle despite his short tenure as a hero. The son of Bruce Wayne and the notorious League of Assassins leader, Talia al Ghu-l, Damian was taught the ways of the League of Assassins by his mother. However, since joining his father, he has sided time and again with the Dark Knight's noble cause."

Product Features:

Accessories include sword, Professor Pyg's broken mask, character art card and figure display base

Also includes English-only reprint comic book

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ x DC DIRECT™ PAGE PUNCHERS figures

