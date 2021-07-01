Shazam Becomes Dark And Twisted With McFarlane Toys Newest Release

One of the best things that Dark Nights: Metal ave fans was The Batman Who Laughs, as it gave us a truly sinister villain. However, after the DC Comics story arc, no one really knew what to do with him, which was pretty sad. After this evil Batman who stuck in our world, he tried to create his own team suing the Joker Venom that turning him into this warped villain. One of his first victims was Billy Batson, who when transformed, became King Shazam, and now McFarlane Toys brings him to life. Continuing to expand their DC Multiverse line, King Shazam is ready to dish out The Batman Who Laughs bidding with this highly detailed and articulated figure.

King Shazam stands 7" tall and will have 22 points of articulation and a set of alternate hands. His sinister detail is quite eerie, and he will be an excellent figure for any fan of Dark Nights: Metal or The Batman Who Laughs. I am sad that we are not getting a regular Shazam figure before this version, as Billy Batson never really gets time in the spotlight. Finger crossed, we can get a normal comic book version in the future, but until then, the DC Multiverse King Shazam figure from McFarlane Toys is up for pre-order here for $19.99. He is set to release in October, and be sure to add The Infected Superman to your collection to help display The Batman Who Laughs chosen warriors.

"DC Comics Multiverse Superstar Figure – King Shazam – With the defeat of his twisted Dark Knights, The Batman Who Laughs sought to create a new team by infecting six heroes with the same strain of The Joker Venom that transformed him. Among those chosen for his evil army was Billy Batson, the wielder of the power of Shazam. After infection, Shazam donned the name King Shazam and was tasked with infecting Superman and bringing him to their side."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

King Shazam is based on his look in the Dark Nights: Heavy Metal Comic

King Shazam includes alternate hands and a base

Included collectable art card with King Shazam figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures, sold separately