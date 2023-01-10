Shredder Gets Animated with Playmates Newest TMNT Ninja Elite Release Playmates is back with more Ninja Elite Series figures as a new TMNT figure has arrived capturing an iconic villain in animated glory

The Shredder is back in New York and ready to destroy the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles once and for all. Playmates have unveiled a new assortment of Ninja Elite TMNT figures, and Shredder has joined the lineup. Featuring his anted colored from the popular cartoon, the Leader of the Foot Clan is back and ready for action. The Ninja Elite line gives TMNT collectors plenty of articulation to capture the essence of the ninja. Shredder is packing quite the punch this time with a removable sword, hook sword, kunai, and his signature hand knives. He is placed in window packaging and is starting to hit Target stores right now. TMNT Collectors can also try their luck online, with Shredder being able to be found here. Be on the lookout for more of Playmates new Ninja Elite figures, like the turtles in disguise.

"This Ninja Elite 6" Classic Shredder is the hideous, gruesome and all-around bad guy leader of the Foot Clan, an organized band of evil Ninjas. This low life came to power when he betrayed his Ninja master, Hamato Yoshi (now Splinter). Shredder wants nothing more than control of the world, and he'll stop at nothing to get there—even if it means grating his victims like cheese with his razor-sharp armor! The obstacles in his path are none other than the Turtles, which he means to destroy. Shredder fights a never-ending battle against truth, justice, and the American way. Basically, he's not a nice guy!"

Shredder stands 6" tall and is authentically detailed and decorated as he appeared in the hit 1980's/1990's animated TV shows!

Figure has 18 points of articulation for realistic bad guy action!

Accessories include a removable sword, hook sword, kunai, and 2 hand knives.

Shredder comes in a highly collectible window box package with classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles logo and branding.