Shuir's Lab Comes to Life with New Mini Black Panther LEGO Set

Wakanda Forever looks incredible, and it is one MCU movie I truly can not wait to watch. It is going to fill with emotion as the King of Wakanda will not be involved, and the ladies of the film take a much bigger role. I love how we are starting o get some Black Panther Legacy collectibles as well, re-releasing figures and toys from the first film. It looks like LEGO is also joining in on the fun as they reveal a small yet fun 58-piece set titled Shuri's Lab. Shuri and Black Panther have reunited once again with a simple set that shows the two testing out equipment in her lab. The LEGO Black Panther Shuri's Lab set is only $9.99, and you get a sweet Black Panther mini-fig and is perfect for kid and adult collectors. Pre-orders are not expected to go live until October 1, 2022, and fans will be able to find them here when live.

"Budding Super Heroes aged 4 and up can develop their building skills, enjoy fun-filled activities and explore endless imaginative play with LEGO® Marvel Shuri's Lab (76212). There are lots to engage and entertain youngsters inside Shuri's lab. Shuri has power gloves to test while Black Panther whizzes around on his hoverboard (will he avoid the weapons rack?). There's even a chance for disc-shooter target practice. Inside the box, each bag of bricks contains a complete model and character that kids can build quickly to get the play started fast! There's also a large Starter Brick that gives youngsters a partly constructed lab from which to start building. Intuitive instructions are provided in the form of a colorful picture-story guide."

Made for kids aged 4+ – LEGO® Marvel Shuri's Lab (76212) features fun activities and imaginative play possibilities with Black Panther and Shuri

Super-Hero characters – Includes Shuri and Black Panther minifigures, a disc shooter, accessories and a Starter Brick to make the building quicker so there's more time to play

Playful learning – Kids will develop their building skills as they enjoy fun-filled activities and explore endless imaginative play

Gift for little Super Heroes – This fun building set for kids aged 4 and up is designed to strengthen developmental skills and increase creative confidence

Portable play – This compact playset measures over 2.5 in. (7 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 2.5 in. (6 cm) deep