Batman Gets Animated with New Sideshow Collectibles Statue Series

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled the first DC collectible from their Animated Series Collection. Batman is back in one of his most iconic roles from the hit cartoon Batman the Animated Series. The Dark Knight stands at 16″ tall on a special themed base that shows off the bat in a dynamic pose. The classic black and grey suit is back in all its animated glory that Batman fans will not want to miss. Sideshow also offers an exclusive version of the animated statue that includes an interchangeable right-hand holding a grapple gun. The base will also change from a red to a light grey color on the backdrop of the artwork.

Batman, the Animated Series, is an iconic show that is beloved by many fans. Sideshow Collectibles has something really amazing if they can continue to bring animated versions of these classic DC Comic characters to life. The Batman Animated Series Collection Statue is limited, too with only 1000 pieces for the standard edition and 600 pieces for the exclusive. Both can be purchased right now and can be found located here at $415 for the standard and $425 for the exclusive.

"Sideshow is excited to present the first DC collectible in the Animated Series Collection, the Batman Statue. Inspired by Batman's iconic animated appearances, this collectible captures the dynamic motion and action-packed energy of the Caped Crusader in a beloved art style. The Batman Statue measures 16" tall, depicting the Dark Knight taking a running leap off of a Gotham rooftop base as bats take wing into the night.

The resin Batman Statue features a sculpted costume, stylized to capture the movement and striking silhouette of the World's Greatest Detective. His grey bodysuit has the animated bat-symbol on the chest along with black gloves and boots, a black sculpted cape, and a yellow utility belt. Batman's portrait features a pointed cowl with white eyes and a determined expression as the hero prepares to leap from the rooftops to protect his city from crime. Animate your DC collectibles display and order the Batman Statue today!"