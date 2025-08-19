Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Sideshow Collectibles Reveals New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Beedo Figure

Move over Greedo, it is time for Beedo to shine with Sideshow Collectibles newest Star Wars 1/6 scale Scum & Villainy figure

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles unveils a detailed 1/6 scale Beedo figure from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Beedo, a mysterious Rodian from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, is now immortalized in stunning detail thanks to Sideshow's Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure. While little is known about Beedo's backstory, eagle-eyed fans will recognize him lounging near Jabba the Hutt's court. He is quietly placed upon the palace stairs, away from the chaos and music. He features a very similar appearance to Greedo, who was gunned down by Han Solo in A New Hope. However, this Star Wars character has a signature turquoise-and-green jumpsuit with an orange vest and a holster on his hip.

Sideshow Collectibles brings this alien to life with their latest Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale collection. Beedo is fully poseable, stands at 12" tall, has screen-accurate clothing, and comes with a blaster and interchangeable hands. While he may not have much lore in canon, Beedo represents that vast assortment of aliens that were featured throughout the Star Wars Original Trilogy. Collectors can build up their Cantina or Jabba's Palace collection right now for $280, and a Waitlist is already open on Sideshow Collectibles.

Sideshow Collectibles – Star Wars Scum & Villiany 1/6 Scale Beedo

"Not much is known about the Rodian called Beedo. However, Star Wars superfans know he can be spotted with the infamous Jabba the Hutt. Beedo is an extremely mysterious attendee of the crime lord's court, preferring to relax on the stairs rather than join the musical merriment above the rancor pit."

"While his reptilian antennae and green scaled skin make him noticeable among the group, his actions, motivations, and story remain unclear. Inspired by the character's appearance Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears cut and sew clothing accurate to his on-screen look. Beedo's outfit includes an orange vest fitted over a turquoise and green jumpsuit."

