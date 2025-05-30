Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: fantastic four, hasbro

Silver Surfer Arrives for Fantastic Four: First Steps Marvel Legends

Hasbro has unveiled some new marvelous additions to their popular Marvel Legends line with the debut of Fantastic Four: First Steps

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Marvel Legends figures for Fantastic Four: First Steps, including Silver Surfer Shalla-Bal.

Shalla-Bal takes on the Silver Surfer mantle, wielding the Power Cosmic as Galactus’s herald in the Marvel universe.

Collector-friendly retro packaging and premium articulated design celebrate the film's 1960s-inspired style.

Silver Surfer action figure arrives Summer 2025, with pre-orders now open on Hasbro Pulse for Marvel fans.

The Silver Surfer, originally Norrin Radd, is getting reimagined for The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In Marvel Comics, Shalla-Bal is Norrin Radd's beloved, and in alternate storylines, she is the one who assumes the mantle of the Silver Surfer. As the herald of Galactus, she possesses the Power Cosmic, granting her immense abilities, and searches out planets to be consumed by her master. It will be fun to see the arrival of the Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Hasbro is here to bring them to life.

A whole new set of Marvel Legends figures is coming soon, including Shalla-Bal, who is ready to surf through the cosmos with a sleek metallic design, surfboard, and cosmic display base. Hasbro has even featured retro-style artwork on their Marvel Legends packaging to help capture the retro-futuristic 1960s setting for the film. The Fantastic Four: First Steps Silver Surfer is set to arrive in Summer 2025, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse. Keep your eyes out for other figures in this wave with two Human Torches, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Mister Fantastic.

Marvel Legends Fantastic Four: First Steps – Silver Surfer

"The Silver Surfer travels across the universe on her surfboard, searching for planets for Galactus to eat. Imbued with super-speed and strength, the Silver Surfer is an incredible threat to the Fantastic Four — and the universe. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Silver Surfer action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS. The metallic-colored Silver Surfer figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands, and surfboard with stand for dynamic poses and display."

