Simpsons Treehouse of Horro Returns with New Funko Pops

Funko is back with more Funkoween reveals as we get animated with The Simpsons. Your favorite cartoon family is back and is spookier than usual as a new wave of Treehouse of Horror Pops has been revealed. There are 10 Pops in total with 3 of them being retailer exclusives. Starting things off first is Homer who will get 3 Pops: Reaper Homer, Jack in the Box Homer, and a Hot Topic Exclusive Donut Head Homer. Bart is getting a nice set of reveals in the Simpsons wave too with Zombie Bart, Bart with Chestburster Maggie, GameStop Exclusive Gamer Bart, and a BoxLunch Exclusive Raven Bart. Things don't stop there as we will also be getting Witch Marge, Vampire Krusty, and Devil Ned Flanders. Each one of these figures is packed with detail and perfect collectibles for Horror and Simpsons fans.

The Treehouse of Horror Simpsons episodes were always fun to watch during the Halloween season. From classic episodes like the Monkey Paw, fans were gifted the perfect Halloween tradition. Now Funko is expanding these to new collectibles and that is pretty awesome. Of this wave three specifically POP out with Reaper Homer, Zombie Bart, and Donut Homer. The designs are fun and unique and a great way to show off that Treehouse of Horror love. The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pops are all up for pre-order already and can be found here. They are all expected to release in the witching hour of October. The Gamer Bart GameStop exclusive is already up for pre-orders and they can be found here. Stay tuned on the retrospective social media for release dates on the Donut Homer and Raven Bart exclusives. Don't forget to also check out the previous wave of Simpsons Pops Horror figures too to expand your collection.