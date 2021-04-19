Threezero Debuts Season 5 Game of Thrones Daenerys Targaryen Figure

It has been 10 years since the debut of Game of Thrones on HBO, changing the world as we know it. The series lead to such big things but ended quite poorly, leaving a bad taste in many fans' mouths. However, the series is filled with remarkable characters, moments, and stories that are truly a wonder and celebrated. One of the biggest break-out stars is Daenerys Targaryen as she rises to power from nothing, and the team over at threezero captures that power with their newest figure. Coming out of Game of Thrones Season 5, Daenerys Targaryen is wearing her white gown from the Gladiator games. Standing 11" tall, the Game of Thrones figure features a high likeness to Emilia Clarke in a beautiful tailer outfit.

She does not come with much besides an assortment of swappable hands. However, this will be an excellent Game of Thrones collectibles as it is limited to only 1500 pieces. Pre-orders have sold out on the threezerostore, but fans can still find her with Sideshow Collectibles. This is one Daenerys Targaryen figure that fans will not want to miss, and she is priced at $178, set to release Summer 2021, and pre-orders can be found here.

"Sideshow and Threezero are proud to present the next release in the extremely well-received Game of Thrones sixth scale line of collectible figures, Daenerys Targaryen from Season 5 of the hit HBO television series Game of Thrones! This limited edition figure features a highly accurate likeness to the character as portrayed on screen and tailored clothing with delicate textiles. Don't miss your chance to add this firey beauty to your Game of Thrones collection!"



