Snake Eyes and The Crow Get New Statues from Diamond Select Toys

It is that tie of the month where Diamond Select Toys unloads a massive assortment of new collectibles from figures to statues. This time it looks like two deadly characters are in the spotlight with Snake Eyes from G.I. Joe and Eric Driven from The Crow. Snake Eyes is kicking things off first as Diamond Select Toys contuse to build their new G.I. Joe statue series. Standing 11 inches tall, Snake Eyes and his wold companion Timber are on the hunt, as in their highly debated and dynamic statue design. Displayed on top of a snowy base, Snake Eyes is ready to join your G.I. Joe collection and prepare for his upcoming silver screen blockbuster film.

Things then get pretty wicked as Diamond Select Toy unveiled their newest The Crow statue that will be limited to only 3,000 pieces. Standing 11 inches tall, Eric poses on top of a flaming crow base with his guitar and crow attached to him. The statue is highly detailed and is part f Diamond Select Toys Premier Collection giving fans more bang for their buck. The Limited Edition Crow statue is priced at $175, set to release in late November, and can be pre-ordered here. Snake Eyes will be priced at $49.99, making this an excellent statue to spice up your collection without breaking the bank, and he can be pre-ordered here. Collectors can also reserve one of these amazing statues at their local comic book store, so be sure to support your local business when you can.

"GI JOE GALLERY SNAKE EYES PVC STATUE – G.I. Joe's silent ninja, Snake Eyes, leaps from a snowy ledge in this all-new PVC diorama from DST! Flanked by his wolf companion Timber, Snake Eyes wields his trademark sword as he launches his sneak attack. Measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Mark Wong and Tony Simione, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!"

"CROW MOVIE PREMIER COLLECTION STATUE – Eric Draven returns as an all-new 1/7 scale Premier Collection Statue! Based on the movie The Crow and measuring approximately 11 inches tall, this statue depicts Eric atop a flaming crow-design base, with his guitar slung across his back and the titular crow alighting on one arm. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella!"