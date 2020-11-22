NY Solo Bags Will Help Secure Your Collectibles and Tech This Holiday

The holiday season has arrived, and that means travel, presents, and lots of holiday shopping. Our friends over at Solo New York sent us over a couple of their amazing bags to test out in preparation for the holiday season. From work on the go, to hunting down the latest collectibles, solo New York is here to help provide external storage and comfortability as we travel. They sent over two backpacks to check out with the Everyday Max Backpack that converts from a backpack to a duffel bag and the Re:New Briefcase that is made from recycled water bottles. Let's not wait any longer and take a look at these bags that are perfect for this holiday season.

At first, we have the Re:New Briefcase that is not only sleek and stylish but eco-friendly. The bag has a grey design, front zipper pocket, black camo lining, and the back straps can slide over a luggage handle. The briefcase is perfect as it is has a fully padded compartment that can fit 11" to 15.6" laptops, ultrabooks, and MacBooks. The briefcase does have an adjustable shoulder strap that can also be removed depending on where you plan ongoing. The bag is perfect for storing Marvel Legends, Star Wars: The Black Series, and much more boxed figures, as well as your laptop. This is perfect for collectors and travels who find that collectible they have been looking for while out and about, on a lunch break, or coming off of work. It offered great protection and freed your hands while you're out there safely shopping. To make things even better, the Solo NY Re:New Briefcase was created from recycled plastic water bottles as well as the tags, strings, and stuffing were created from recycled and biodegradable materials. This fashionable bag is a perfect way to collect, travel, and shop in style this holiday season. Whether you are looking for a gift this holiday or you want to treat yourself, this is the bag for you. Shoppers can find this amazing bag located here for only $54.99.

Our next bag that Solo New York sent us is the Everyday Max Backpack. The black and yellow bag has a special feature that can convert from backpack to duffel mode. This allows travelers and collectors a wide variety of storage space depending on what you plan on doing. The bag has an internal iPad and tablet pocket and can hold laptops up to 17.3 inches. There's a special separate shoe compartment as well for if you decide to go from work or collecting right to the gym, which it's a very nifty feature. There is easy front access to the main department, and large side zipper pockets perfect for holding loose figures or Pops. The storage space is amazing as it can fit a nice variety of collectibles and other goods like Funko Pops, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified Series figures. They all fit quite nicely and are not crushed when out and about hunting or traveling with them. If you safely store hopping this holiday season, are looking for an amazing gift, or need something for yourself, this is the backpack for you. This backpack will suit your everyday needs from padded back and backpack straps comfort to multiple caring handles. This everyday bag is priced at $86.99, located here, and worth every penny.

We want to thank Solo New York for sending us some of these amazing bags. They are perfect for the holiday season, whether you're looking for a great gift for a friend or family member or need that extra comfort and storage base to safely travel this holiday season. There is a huge variety of other bags offered from a Solo New York with messenger bags, duffel bags, rolling cases, laptop sleeves, hybrid bags, and so much more. From bags that are created from recycled goods to bags that can fit your everyday needs, Solo New York is here for you this holiday season. You can check out all of the amazing things that Solo New York offers here. Safe collecting, safe travels, wear a mask, and shop in style this holiday season.