Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Spot Marvel Legends Revealed

A long-awaited Marvel Comics villain has finally arrived at Marvel Legends and is based on his appearance from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The Spot is ready for action with a brand new and super wacky animated design. No one can stop The Spot, and Hasbro was sure to dish up some fun accessories for this guy. A displayable base with some transported Miles Morales Spider-Man parts is included allowing for some fun display options. It is still unclear how The Spot will fit into the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse storyline, but it is nice to see a new villain arrive, even in animated style. His lengthy appearance is definitely interesting, but he will pair perfectly with the other Spider-Man figures in the wave. Hasbro will be dropping the entire Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends wave on April 10 as a Buy It Now option online, like here, as well as in stores. Each figure is priced at $24.99 and will feature new retro card backed themed packaging.

Beware The Spot with a New Marvel Legends Figure

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE SPOT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). If The Spot can realize the power of his abilities, he could become a threat to the entire universe. This quality 6-inch scale The Spot figure features deco and design inspired by his appearance in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse! Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories."

