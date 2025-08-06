Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Spider-Man and MJ Are Together Again with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios return with a new and impressive selection of limited-edition hand-painted statues including Spider-Man and Mary Jane

Article Summary Spider-Man and Mary Jane reunite in a stunning new 1:6 scale statue by Iron Studios.

This detailed collectible captures the iconic couple atop the Daily Bugle building.

Statue features a swappable Peter Parker head and hidden bouquet for added charm.

Pre-orders are open now, with a release date set for September 2026 at $705.

Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker, and Mary Jane share one of the most iconic relationships in Marvel Comics history. Peter first met Mary Jane Watson in The Amazing Spider-Man #42 (1966), though she was famously teased off-panel with the line, "Face it, Tiger… you just hit the jackpot!" Created by writer Stan Lee and artist John Romita Sr., Mary Jane became a central figure in Peter's life, balancing his chaotic superhero world with love and support. Their relationship would develop over the decades, surviving personal tragedies, superhero battles, and even alternate realities.

However, after a deal with the devil, the two have been out of sync, always trying to get back to each other, but Marvel Comics makes sure they don't. Iron Studios and everyone else don't agree with that, and their new 1:6 scale Spider-Man and MJ statue shows their undying love that no one can truly keep down. The 13.7" tall statue shows the couple on top of the Daily Bugle with Spidey hiding flowers behind his back. Iron Studios put a lot of detail into this hand-painted statue that will also give Spidey a swappable unmasked Peter Parker head sculpt. Priced at $705, pre-orders are already live, and they are set to arrive in September 2026.

About Iron Studios:

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

