Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit Enchants S.H. Figuarts

Marvel fans are losing their minds after the record breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has finally dropped. The movie is expecting to give Spider-Man fans some big things, and with that Doc Ock revealed, they delivered. One of the biggest things to come out of the movie (besides the villains) is the crazy amount of costumes featured. So far, we have seen three different Spidey costumes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with one of the coolest being the mysterious Black and Gold Suit. Tamashii Nations has announced the Spider-Man Black, and Gold Suit is coming to their popular S.H. Figuarts line.

Spider-Man will feature a set of interchangeable pieces with heads, hands, necks, neck pieces, and even swappable eye parts. Some other thwiping Spider-Man: No Way Home accessories will include web shooter parts and attachable magic parts for Peter's suit. This Enchanted Suit is set to release in Q1 2022 will be priced around $65 USD. Pre-orders are not live yet but the product page can be found here which also features some of the other web-slinging suits.

"S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man [Black & Gold Suit] (SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home) Special set. The black and gold suit from the upcoming film "SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home" joins S.H.Figuarts! The optional head included can also be used with the S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Integrated Suit (sold separately). Includes numerous accessories for incredible play value!"

"S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Black & Gold Suit (SPIDER-MAN: No Way Home) Special Set" will include "S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Effect Parts & Stage Set" as the first time only special bonus! Please look forward to the details.

* Please contact each store for information on whether or not the campaign will be held."