Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit MAFEX Coming Soon 

Get ready to swing into action once more as Medicom is back with a brand new Spider-Man MAFEX release. The black-and-gold suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to life once again, with an updated, more detailed design. In the film, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) finds himself covered in green paint after Mysterio fans continue to label the wallcrawler a menace. To solve this, he decides to flip his suit inside out to keep using it for his next fight. The inner lining is black, and the exposed circuitry creates those gold lines, which is a silly idea, but it worked well when he had to take on Electro.

The gold pattern isn't just a style; it's Spider-Man's suit's internal wiring and tech now exposed, and Medicom took its detailing to a new level here. On top of that, Doctor Strange's magical bracelet is featured here to help transport some of these multiversal bad guys to the Sanctum. The Spider-Man "black and gold suit" is really a workaround for a damaged suit and comes with web effects, a mystic gauntlet, three portraits, and a portal effect. Pre-orders are already live for the No Way Home MAFEX No. 308 Spider-Man (Black and Gold Suit Ver.) figure at $129.99, with a February 2027 release.