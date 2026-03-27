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Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit MAFEX Coming Soon 

Medicom is back with a brand new selection of collectible figures for their MAFEX line including the return of Spider-Man

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Article Summary

  • Medicom unveils a new Spider-Man MAFEX figure in the iconic black and gold suit from No Way Home.
  • Figure features movie-accurate details, exposed circuitry, and Doctor Strange’s magical accessories.
  • Includes web effects, mystic gauntlet, three head portraits, and a portal effect for posing options.
  • Pre-orders are open now at $129.99, with release set for February 2027; a must-have Spider-Man collectible.

Get ready to swing into action once more as Medicom is back with a brand new Spider-Man MAFEX release. The black-and-gold suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming to life once again, with an updated, more detailed design. In the film, Peter Parker (played by Tom Holland) finds himself covered in green paint after Mysterio fans continue to label the wallcrawler a menace. To solve this, he decides to flip his suit inside out to keep using it for his next fight. The inner lining is black, and the exposed circuitry creates those gold lines, which is a silly idea, but it worked well when he had to take on Electro.

The gold pattern isn't just a style; it's Spider-Man's suit's internal wiring and tech now exposed, and Medicom took its detailing to a new level here. On top of that, Doctor Strange's magical bracelet is featured here to help transport some of these multiversal bad guys to the Sanctum. The Spider-Man "black and gold suit" is really a workaround for a damaged suit and comes with web effects, a mystic gauntlet, three portraits, and a portal effect. Pre-orders are already live for the No Way Home MAFEX No. 308 Spider-Man (Black and Gold Suit Ver.) figure at $129.99, with a February 2027 release.

Spider-Man: No Way Home MAFEX No.308 (Black & Gold Suit) 

"Swinging his way back into the MAFEX line of action figures is Spider-Man! Inspired by Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this version of the web slingin' superhero is shown having flipped his costume inside out to hide the massive paint stains after being swarmed by paint wielding Mysterio supporters. Designed with MAFEX's dynamic articulation and bursting with creative detail, this action figure is no less willing to swing in and save the day from new and familiar faces that threaten his existence. Don't miss out on growing your Spider-Man collection and order yours today."

Box Contents

  • Spider-Man figure
  • Interchangeable head sculpts
  • Interchangeable hands
  • Mystic gauntlet with effect piece
  • Web swinging piece
  • Portal

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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