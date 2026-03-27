Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, medicom, spider-man
Spider-Man: No Way Home Black and Gold Suit MAFEX Coming Soon
Medicom is back with a brand new selection of collectible figures for their MAFEX line including the return of Spider-Man
Article Summary
- Medicom unveils a new Spider-Man MAFEX figure in the iconic black and gold suit from No Way Home.
- Figure features movie-accurate details, exposed circuitry, and Doctor Strange’s magical accessories.
- Includes web effects, mystic gauntlet, three head portraits, and a portal effect for posing options.
- Pre-orders are open now at $129.99, with release set for February 2027; a must-have Spider-Man collectible.
Spider-Man: No Way Home MAFEX No.308 (Black & Gold Suit)
"Swinging his way back into the MAFEX line of action figures is Spider-Man! Inspired by Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this version of the web slingin' superhero is shown having flipped his costume inside out to hide the massive paint stains after being swarmed by paint wielding Mysterio supporters. Designed with MAFEX's dynamic articulation and bursting with creative detail, this action figure is no less willing to swing in and save the day from new and familiar faces that threaten his existence. Don't miss out on growing your Spider-Man collection and order yours today."
Box Contents
- Spider-Man figure
- Interchangeable head sculpts
- Interchangeable hands
- Mystic gauntlet with effect piece
- Web swinging piece
- Portal