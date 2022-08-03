Spider-Man Takes Over the Streets of NYC with New Figure from LEGO

I have no idea where this idea started to pop up that Miles Morales is not Spider-Man, but it is not true. Miles Morales has easily earned the right to hold the mantle of Spider-Man by himself and has for years. I, too, did not think he deserved to hold the title when his comic first launched in the Marvel Comics Ultimate universe. However, this kid has been through a lot, from the death of his mom to the collapse of his universe. Even Peter Parker gave him his blessing in the Spider-Men line of comics; if Pete believes in him, then so do I. Miles has his own movie, his own video game, and plenty of collectibles to prove that he is Spider-Man. LEGO even has another collectible for us to collect with a new 9" tall buildable brick figure.

This is the second brick built figure we have seen LEGO release, with the first being Peter Parker Spider-Man. It looks like Peter needs some help, and it is now up to Spider-Man to save the day with his sweet red and black suit. Web accessories will also be included, and every part of Spidey will be articulated, allowing for some sweet Spidey action. With this many heroes, we need some brick-built villains for these wed-heads to fight, so fingers crossed we can get some. Miles Morales is priced at $24.99, and orders are not expected to go live until September 1, 2022 here.

"Just like the real thing! Based on Miles Morales from the Marvel Spider-Man Universe, this realistic recreation is fully jointed and comes with web elements, so kids can move and position the figure as they battle their way through endless exciting missions. When he's not swinging through the streets battling bad guys, the flexible figure looks great on display. And the free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, giving them an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process."

A treat for Spider-Man fans – Put web-slinging Super Hero adventures into the hands of Spider-Man fans aged 8 and up with this LEGO® Marvel Miles Morales Figure (76225) building toy

Iconic Marvel hero – Kids assemble the 238-piece figure to create a realistic recreation of Miles Morales from the Spider-Man Universe

Fully jointed – All parts of the buildable Miles Morales are articulated, so kids can move, position and pose the figure just like the real thing

Gift for kids – Give this hands-on play figure to a young Super Hero aged 8 and up as a birthday, holiday or just-because treat

Portable play – This go-anywhere figure stands 9 in. (23 cm) tall, just the right size to provide instant action wherever kids take it