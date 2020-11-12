Spider-Man Miles Morales Joins Hot Toys With New Cosbaby Figures

Hot Toys continues to celebrate the debut of Spider-Man: Miles Morales with more collectibles. We have already seen that they announced a special 1/6th scale figure, and now things get a little smaller as they debut new Cosbaby figures. Miles Morales is getting five brand new Cosbaby figures from Hot Toys, each featuring their own unique style and pose. Up first is the Winter Suit version that shows off Spider-Man getting ready for the holidays as he is jumping over a chimney. We then have Miles springing into action as he strikes a pose with some web-swinging glory. Hot Toys then captures this new wall-crawler in a classic pose as he hangs from the ceiling with the web. This Cosbaby will have a magnetic feature will is useful to capture the right place to display this guy.

The last two Cosbaby's are quite similar, with the first being Miles Morales showing off his Venom Blast ability as he jumps in the air. The second one shows the same pose but zeros in on the use of his camouflage powers, with translucent material on certain parts of his body. Both Spider-Man figures will get backdrops to enhance the display of each in action. Pre-orders and prices are not known just yet, but most Hot Toys collectibles go here. I am sure Miles will stay in the collectible's circuit for awhile as fans finally get their hands on the game. Stay tuned here at Bleeding Cool for all your Spidey collectible needs.

"Get ready for the next web-slinging adventure! In the highly-anticipated Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, fans are going to experience the rise of Miles Morales as he is adjusting to his new home while training on rooftops and in alleys all across town with his mentor Peter Parker and mastering his unique powers to become a new Spider-Man."

"Today, Hot Toys is pleased to introduce the all-new Cosbaby lineup to prepare fans for the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, features Miles Morales and alternate looks including Web Hanging Version with magnetic function; Venom Blast Version, Camouflage Version with specially applied luminous reflective effect; and Winter Version as Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Heads. Collectibles measure approximately 8.5 – 18.5cm tall with bobble-head design."

"Recreates Miles Morales wearing his signature black outfit with red webbing and spider logo, Miles Morales Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head presents the aspiring hero in a striking Spidey pose from the city; Web Hanging Version comes with magnetic function captures him holding onto a web, swinging upside-down; Venom Blast Version shows him blasting out enemies with bio-electric Venom abilities; Camouflage Version highlights our hero in partly translucent blue to emulate him mastering the unique power; and a Winter Version gets him dressed up in casual holiday outfit with eye-catching cap, striped muffler and socks on chimney."