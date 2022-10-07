Spooky Scary Star Wars Clone Troopers Finally Deploy from Hasbro

The galaxy is a big and spooky place, and Hasbro is bringing some of that Hallow's Eve horror to life. It was only a couple of years ago that Hasbro debuted a new line of holiday-themed Star Wars: The Black Series figures. Christmas was the first holiday to arrive in figure form, and now things get a little scary as new Halloween figures are here. Hasbro revealed their new set of Halloween Edition figures a while ago, and at long last pre-orders have finally arrived. The Skeleton Clone Troopers are at last deploying into action and as a Target Exclusive. These figures repaint The Black Series 6" Phase II Clone Troopers with a new black armor with a skeleton design. No glow in the dark elements are featured, but a vampire Porg and chest filled with Beskar chocolate are included. The chocolate box is designed with a fun Jabba the Hutt ghost as well, which only helps sell this figure. Sadly, this figure will not be in hand in October and Hasbro has these troopers missing their target with a November release. The Star Wars Halloween Edition Clone Trooper is priced at $26.99, and pre-orders are live at Target here.

Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) Reporting for Duty

"Clone Troopers were so symbolic of the times, the galaxy-wide conflict that saw their debut took its name from their ranks: The Clone Wars. Celebrate the season with these specially designed Star Wars figures from The Black Series, featuring Halloween-themed deco and packaging. Star Wars fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection."

"This Star Wars The Black Series Clone Trooper (Halloween Edition) action figure has skeleton-inspired deco, and comes with an included Porg toy with vampire-inspired deco. These Star Wars The Black Series action figures come with 1 Halloween-inspired accessory, a chest decorated with a Jabba the Hut-inspired ghost and filled with beskar wrapped up to look like chocolate bars."