Star Ace Brings Egon Spengler to Their 1/6 Ghostbusters Collection

Get ready to bust some ghosts as Star Ace Toys has unveiled even more 1/6 scale Ghostbusters figures are on the way.

Egon Spengler is the brains behind the Ghostbusters and is a brilliant scientist who specializes in paranormal research. Played by Harold Ramis, Egon is the quiet, analytical member of the team that developed the Proton Pack and the containment grid in the Ghostbusters Universe. He is a vital and important member of any Ghostbusters team, and now collectors can find their team as Star Ace Toys finishes their 1/6 scale Ghostbusters collection. Egon will no join Ray Stantz, Peter Venkman, Winston Zeddmore, as well as a Slimer in this highly crafted line with 30 points of articulation and incredible likeness to the actors.

Egon will get a nicely detailed and tailored jumpsuit as well as a Proton Pack that has LED elements as an attachable Proton Beam. As for accessories, he will come with the PMK Meter, glasses, a key fob and a belt with some necessary paranormal gizmos. These figures are nicely crafted, and it will be nice to see all four figures displayed together and in action. Pre-orders are already live with Star Ace for $284.99 with a Q1 2025 and be sure to snag up the other 1/6 scale figures while you can to finish your collection.

Ghostbusters 1/6 Collectible Action Figure: Egon Spengler

"Ghostbusters (1984) is a classic supernatural comedy film directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. The movie blends comedy, science fiction, and horror elements, creating a unique and enduring film that has become a cultural phenomenon."

"Star Ace is proud to release the legend figures of Ghostbusters in 1/6 scale collectible action figure from the movie of original Ghostbusters(1984). It features a highly detailed likeness head sculpt, tailored costumes, fully articulated body and various realistic accessories."

One (1) set of Proton Pack equipped with The Cyclotron and Power cell which have working light operated by a switch.

One (1) set of Proton Beam which can be assembled to the Proton Gun.

One (1) PMK meter

One (1) Glasses

One (1) Radio Set with Holster

One (1) yellow rubber connector

One (1) light grey pistol belt

One (1) Key Fob

One (1) 1 Belt Gizmo with Holster and 1 Daughterboard

One (1) Figure Stand Product

