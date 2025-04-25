Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: disney, hasbro, marvel, star wars

Hasbro Sees Its Shadow and Extends Marvel and Star Wars Licenses

It appears that the long term partnership with Disney and Hasbro continues as they announce the extension of two licenses

Article Summary Hasbro extends its Disney partnership, securing Marvel and Star Wars licenses for years to come.

The deal ensures continued production of popular lines like Marvel Legends and The Black Series.

Hasbro's strong 2025 financials boost collector confidence in ongoing toy production.

Marvel and Star Wars toys thrive, while DC Comics switches to Mattel in 2026.

Collectors can rejoice slightly as Hasbro has announced a multi-year extension of its longstanding partnership with Disney Consumer Products. This means that they have secured the global rights to continue producing toys, collectibles, and games for both the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. Many collectors were curious about what they were going to do with the Marvel and Star Wars licenses, as their previous contract was up at the end of the year. There was no doubt that Marvel was easily going to get acquired again, but Star Wars seemed like a different story.

Both franchises are now safely back under their umbrella yet again, so expect more Marvel Legends, Star Wars Vintage, The Black Series, and many more collectibles to come. This announcement coincides with Hasbro's strong first-quarter performance for 2025, where the company reported a 17% increase in revenue to $887.1 million, along with adjusted earnings per share of $1.04, which did surpass expectations. Collectors can now thankfully know their collections are safe for a few more years, unlike DC Comics, which is switching from McFarlane Toys to Mattel in 2026. Check out part of the announcement below, or check out the full announcement right through Hasbro.

Hasbro Will Continue to Create Star Wars & Marvel Collectibles

"Under the extended agreement, Hasbro will continue to develop a wide range of products for families and fans of all ages, based on the iconic brands. This includes bringing characters from the Star Wars galaxy to life in action figure form through the highly popular lines, The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, as well as engaging new generations of fans with Lightsabers™ toys and other kids' and preschool toys themed around characters from Darth Vader to The Mandalorian."

"Hasbro has established a tremendous fanbase for its Marvel Legends action figure series, which showcases fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Universe like Spider-Man and Black Panther, while also creating fun and engaging products for preschoolers, kids and beyond, inspired by the hit Disney Jr. Animated series Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends and the upcoming Marvel's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!