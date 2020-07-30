Star Lord is Hooked on A Feeling with Good Smile Company

Star Lord is back and dealing with his mess from Avengers: Infinity War. The Endgame has arrived and he is ready for action. Star Lord is nicely detailed, articulated, and will come with a nice set of accessories. Two fave plates are included showing smiling and serious expressions. Doctor Strange portals will also be included and he can defend himself with his trust blasters. Star Lord will also get a masked helmet wit his deluxe figure to have fans show him off in action. Final battle display pieces are included and any Guardians of the Galaxy fan will be happy with this collectible.

Star Lord fans have been quite mixed since his big blunder from Infinity War. Endgame foresaw the Guardians return and it was a sight to behold. Fans are eager to see what awaits the Milano crow in Vol 3. but this figure can hopefully hold them over until then. The Avengers: Endgame Star Lord Deluxe Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $80.99. He is expected to ship to in July 2021 and pre-orders are live and can be found located here. With Good Smile, pre-orders have limits, and his ends September 22, 2020. So Guardians of the Galaxy fans should be sure to get their orders in before it is too late.

"From "Avengers: Endgame" comes a DX Nendoroid of Star-Lord! The Nendoroid is fully articulated, allowing you to recreate all kinds of action-packed poses. His leather jacket has been faithfully recreated with finely detailed paintwork. He comes with two face plates—a serious expression and a smiling expression. His blasters are included as optional parts for recreating various action scenes! Be sure to add him to your collection!"

"The DX version also includes his mask as well as a special base to recreate the final battle scene from the movie! Be sure to add him to your collection, along with the other MARVEL character Nendoroids!"