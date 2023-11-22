Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Batgirl Goes Full Joker with McFarlane Toys Exclusive Figure

Step into the DC Multiverse once more as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Comics Gold Label figures including Jokerized Batgirl

The Joker is back with another Jokerized figure from McFarlane Toys as he tunes his sights onto the Bat-Family. Batgirl is the latest victim of the Joker's madness as she dons a new Joker-inspired costume featuring those signature green, yellow, and green elements. Just like previous Jokerfied Batman and Robin figures, She will come with the same accessories as her Batman: Three Jokers counterpart with batarang and grapple gun. However, she will also come with a new collectible art card with a card holder and some Joker-warped playing cards. These Jokerized figures from McFarlane Toys are a fun gimmick, and if you love the Joker, they are perfect for any collection. Just like the rest of these Jokerized figures, Batgirl is exclusive to Target for $24.99 and pre-orders are live right here with a January 2024 release.

McFarlane Toys Gold Label Batgirl Jokerized

"The mean streets of Gotham City have a number of guardian angels watching over them. And one of the first—the young woman who turned the Dynamic Duo into the Batman family—was Batgirl. Barbara Gordon has always existed between two worlds: her life at home as the only daughter of Police Commissioner James Gordon and her life swinging from gargoyles as an associate of the Dark Knight and a founding member of the Birds of Prey."

"Though the two halves of her life don't always mesh, she stays true to the things she believes in. A genius-level hacker and information broker, and an expert martial artist, Babs has, like her namesake, proven to be a fierce survivor, and one of Gotham's most cherished protectors."

Highlights

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Batgirl features "JOKERIZED" deco

Includes Jokerized accessories: Batarang, grapple launcher, art card, 4 playing cards, collector card holder and display base

Collect all DC MULTIVERSE™ MCFARLANE COLLECTOR EDITION figures

