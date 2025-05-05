Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, shopDisney, star wars

Star Wars: Ahsoka Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Set Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away as some exclusive collectibles are arriving at DisneyParks including limited Star Wars releases

Article Summary Limited edition Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Legacy Lightsaber set now available at Disney Parks and shopDisney.

Each set recreates the unique orange-red blades from Star Wars: Ahsoka in screen-accurate detail.

Only 4,000 of these collectible sets produced, complete with lined display case and Certificate of Authenticity.

Lightsabers feature authentic lights and sound effects; blades and accessories are sold separately.

Introduced in Ahsoka, Baylan Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati brought a new master and apprentice to the Star Wars universe. Baylan was a former Jedi who survived Order 66 and is now serving as a mercenary now that the Empire is gone. Unlike classic villains, Baylan seeks balance and power, aiming to break the cycle of war that has plagued the galaxy. His apprentice, Shin Hati, shows the dangers of unchecked ambition, along with a cold yet curious approach to the Force outside of the Jedi Order. Both characters wield orange-bladed lightsabers, symbolizing a murky water they walk between the forces of light and dark. These lightsabers have now been brought to life as Disney continues their Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Legacy Lightsaber collection.

Inspired directly from the events of Ahsoka, this special edition set is limited to only 4,000 pieces and faithfully recreates their details right off the screen. Their orange-red color is featured here with both lightsabers having lights and sound when attached to a blade (sold separately). Both lightsabers are featured in a special hilt case with a hinged lid and a lined interior with a Certificate of Authenticity. Collectors can find this set at Disney Parks right now, along with an online release through shopDisney for $400.

Star Wars: Ahsoka – Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber Set

"This special edition set features the Lightsabers of two of the leading characters from the Star Wars: Ahsoka series on Disney+. These detailed reproductions of Shin Hati's and Baylan Skoll's hilts feature sound effects and illuminate orange-red when you attach the two Lightsaber blades that are included. The two hilts and two blades come in a lined display case with the Ahsoka symbol on the front."

Magic in the details

Set includes two hilts: Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Symbol of Ahsoka on front of case

Push switch on hilts to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate an attachable Lightsaber Blade in orange-red, sold separately

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

