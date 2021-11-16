Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Receives 3000 Pieces Statue from Gentle Giant

The Mandalorian Season 2 featured an excellent cast of return characters from other Star Wars properties, especially from the animated world. One of the biggest debuts was Ahsoka Tano, who came to us from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series to live-action. Her debut was a big deal, and we are finally hitting the point where we are getting a nice variety of collectibles. The newest collectible comes to us from Gentle Giant Ltd. and their impressive Star Wars Premier Collection statue series. Standing 10" tall, Ahsoka Tano is shown wielding both of her white lightsabers as she prepares for her next fight.

The statue will be limited to only 3000 pieces and will be a perfect collectible for The Mandalorian, Rebels, and The Clone Wars fans. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Ahsoka Tano Premier Collection Statue is priced at $175, set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders can be found located here. Be sure to also check out some of the other breathtaking Star Wars collectibles that Gentle Giant Ltd. has to offer. From a wide variety of statues, 12" Kenner figures, busts, and more, this is the perfect one-stop shop for collectors this holiday season.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Watch out, Thrawn! Ahsoka Tano is here, and she’s the next 1/7 scale statue in the Star Wars Premier Collection! Based on her appearance in The Mandalorian Season 2, Ahsoka stands with her dual lightsabers at the ready in this approximately 10-inch sculpture. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this edition comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. Designed by Brian Rood and sculpted by the talented team of artisans at Gentle Giant Ltd.!"

SCALE: 1:6

EDITION SIZE: 3000

ESTIMATED ARRIVAL: April