Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: andor, hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 K-2SO Figure Coming Soon from Hot Toys

K-2SO is back as Hot Toys unveils their new Sixth Scale figure based on the events of the upcoming Season 2 of Andor

Article Summary Hot Toys reveals K-2SO figure for Andor Season 2, capturing the beloved droid in stunning 1/6 scale detail.

K-2SO returns with a light-up feature, standing 14.1 inches tall, featuring a blaster pistol and rifle accessories.

Andor Season 2 promises action, espionage, and intrigue as it unfolds on Disney+, exploring years before A New Hope.

Pre-orders for K-2SO and the Cassian Andor figure are live, with a March 2026 release date from Sideshow Collectibles.

Andor Season 2 is set to deliver even more espionage-driven tension and political intrigue from the years before A New Hope. This new season airs this month on Disney+ and will be released in four parts, each capturing a different year before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Fans are excited to see the return of the snarky reprogrammed Imperial droid, K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk. With the stakes growing and the galaxy on the brink of full-scale war, K-2SO will be a welcome addition to the team, leading up to being one of the last members to secure the stole plans for the Death Star. To prepare for his arrival in Andor Season 2, Hot Toys has unveiled their newest 1/6 scale Star Wars figure with K-2SO.

Standing at a whopping 14.1 inches tall, this Imperial droid is ready to join your growing collection that is highly detailed and features light-up eyes. For accessories, he comes with a blaster pistol as well as a brand-new blaster rifle with a sling and a themed display base. K-2 is priced at $265 and will be released alongside the Hot Toys 1/6 scale Cassian Andor figure from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a March 2026 release date.

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 K-2SO 1/6 Scale – Hot Toys

"A reprogrammed Imperial security droid now loyal to the Alliance, K-2SO is an alarming sight standing within a secret Rebel base. The pragmatic droid is an effective insertion agent, as he can blend in perfectly at Imperial installations and outposts. Sideshow and Hot Toys is excited to present the latest K-2SO Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from "Star Wars: Andor™," which perfectly captures the essence of this humorous, loyal, and fan-favorite droid."

"Meticulously crafted to reflect K-2SO's appearance in Season 2 of the series, this highly accurate collectible stands approximately 36cm tall and boasts a sophisticated mechanical structure. It features LED light-up eyes with separate rolling eyeballs, a blaster pistol, a blaster rifle, and a specially designed figure stand. Bring home this stunning K-2SO figure and join him alongside Cassian Andor as they gear up for thrilling missions in the galaxy!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!