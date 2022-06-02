Star Wars Artillery Stormtrooper Replica Helmet Arrives from Hasbro

Hasbro is back with another Star Wars: The Black Series electronic helmet replica from The Mandalorian. The Empire grows in strength as another Stormtrooper arrives with the Artillery Stromtrooper. This new class of trooper debuted in The Mandalorian Season 2 alongside the return of Boba Fett. Star Wars fans get another 1:1 scale replica helmet featuring the yellow deco on it along with green lens. Just like other replica models, the helmet will feature a voice changer as well as padding and internal adjustments to customize the user's comfort level.

Stormtroopers and Mandalorians are dominating Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series electronic replica line. These helmets are just simple repaints, but so isn't Stormtrooper armor. I think it is fun to be able to showcase all the different types of Star Wars Stormtroopers from over the years. The Mandalorian Artillery Stormtrooper 1:1 Scale Wearable Electronic Helmet is priced at $134.99. It is set to release in Q3 of 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Hopefully, we can start seeing more Clone Trooper helmets arrive in the future, as Hasbro will easily get my wallet with a series featuring them.

"Specialized soldiers in the Imperial forces, artillery stormtroopers carry specialized indirect fire weapons like mortars onto the battlefield. Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with figures from The Black Series! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. The Black Series includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series."

Product Features

Life size 1:1 replica

Wearable

Featuring highly detailed deco

Electronic voice changer

Padding

Requires three 1.5v AAA (not included)