Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty Debuts New The Mandalorian Figures

Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty Week 3 has arrived, giving fans and collectors a whole new set of Star Wars themed goodies. This week's set of collectibles comes to us straight from the hit Disney+ live-action series with The Mandalorian. Oddly enough, the team behind the shire has been so secretive that collectibles have been hardly released for the series. We have seen plenty of Grogu and Din Djarin in his different set of armor but that about it. We have finally hit the point where these new characters is finally starting to get some love, like Bo-Katan, Ahsoka, and plenty of others in-between. Week 3 of the Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty gives some love to three characters from The Mandalorian for The Black Series and the Vintage Collection. This will include Corvus Ahsoka Tano and the Death Watch Mandalorian for the TVC and The Client for TBS:

Ahsoka and the Death Watch Mando are perfect additions to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and are loaded with detail. I can only imagine that the Death Watch Mando will be bought up in bundles for fans who are trying to army build. I know I will want a couple of these figures for The Clone Wars aspect over their appearance in The Mandalorian. The Client is the newest figure to get his own figure debut, and he will only add more dynamic sequences for fans to display their Mando figures in. The Client will come with a blaster and his very own set of Beskar Plates that will be a nice accessory for any Brown Armored Mando out there. Pre-orders for all of this week's Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals will go live tomorrow at 10 AM. These do not seem to be set as exclusives; they should go up at most retailers like here, here, and even here.