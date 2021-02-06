Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Gets New Figure From Hasbro

Hasbro has unveiled that Cal Kestis from the hit video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a brand new Black Series figure. This release is part of the GameStop exclusive Gaming Greats line that brings iconic video game Star Wars figures to figure form. The figure features the beginning arcs poncho costume as well as added accessories from the game. Unlike the previous figure, this is a bigger, more deluxe Black Series release that will include a Bogling, BD-1, Jedi Holocron, and two lightsabers. Fans will be able to equip Cal Kestis with both a broken blue blade and the fully fixed dual bladed saber with a green blade. Fans of the Jedi: Fallen Order series will not want to miss out on this figure and will be a necessary piece for any collection.

Cal Kestis is a new hero in the Star Wars universe, and this figure is a perfect way to capture the game. From a newly updated costume to a nice variety of accessories, this is one figure that gamers and fans will want on their shelves. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Gaming Greats Black Series 6″ Scale Figure from Hasbro is priced at $29.99. This GameStop exclusive figure is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are live online and located here. Be on the lookout for more Gaming Greats exclusive restocks coming soon to complete your gaming collection.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH CAL KESTIS Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Summer 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH CAL KESTIS Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable 6-inch-scale, fully articulated figure, featuring quality deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes 3 figures and 3 accessories. Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop."