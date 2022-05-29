Star Wars Celebration 22' Disney Parks – New Park Merchandise

Star Wars Celebration is here, and we were lucky enough to have attended the Disney Parks panel. The panel has been loaded with some incredible Star Wars reveals with new Legacy Lightsabers, Indiana Jones, and much more. Disney has really flooded the market with more and more collectibles each year, and now, even more arrive exclusively at the parks. Starting us off first is the new Galaxy's Edge reveals with some new Black Spire Outpost plushes for the Therii and Gorg. These critters are the newest Star Wars wildlife to arrive and are looking for a new home.

Up next is the popular Star Wars item, the Camatono Case, which was made popular in Empire Strikes Back and returned in The Mandalorian. Whether you need to secure Beskar plates, bounties, credits, or more, these incredible replicas are very well done and will drop in parks now with a May 31 shopDisney release here. The fun does not end there, as some new themes are even hitting the parks with Vintage Star Wars and Tourist Tatooine events. Each event is loaded with impressive gear from themed shirts, pins, art prints, and more that Star Wars fans will love.

Other goodies that the Star Wars Celebration Disney Parks event showcases were new Ashley Eckstein collectibles. Designed by Ahsoka Tano herself, new designs and collectibles will be hitting the parks with an Ahsoka Doll and Star Wars Mickey Ears. Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and a Lightsaber Clash designs are shown here, and we all know these Mickey and Minnie Ears always sell out. We even got new collectible reveals from Diamond with new Gallery statues, Jumbo Vintage Luke Skywalker, and some Grogu WonderGround pieces. All of these and more are starting to hit parks and shopDisney now and throughout the rest of the year, so keep your eyes peeled!