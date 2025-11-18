Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: Disney Parks, star wars

Star Wars Clone Commander Jesse Helmet Arrives from Disney Parks

New Star Wars collectibles are entering our galaxy as Disney Parks has unveiled a few new limited edition release for the parks and online

Article Summary Disney Parks releases a full-scale Clone Commander Jesse helmet with voice changer and sound effects

Helmet features authentic weathered details, interior padding, and adjustable fit for adult fans

Includes over 10 character phrases from Jesse and iconic Star Wars 501st Legion design elements

Available now online and at Disney Parks for $119.99, perfect for Star Wars collectors and cosplayers

Clone Commander CT-5597 "Jesse" was a loyal ARC trooper who served in the 501st Legion during The Clone Wars. Just like most of the Star Wars Clone Troopers, he made a name for himself during the war and is recognizable by the large Republic cog tattoo covering most of his face. Jesse also has that same symbol on his helmet. Sadly, he was part of the Siege of Mandalore and would fall to the Order 66 directive, resulting in a deadly crash as he and his fellow troopers attempted to stop Captain Rex and Ahsoka Tano.

Disney Parks is now honoring Jesse and his iconic 501st helmet in life with a new replica voice changer helmet. The helmet has weathering detail, a one-size-fits-all design, interior padding, and a button that captures quotes from the Clone. Disney Parks has been doing a great job bringing helmets like this to life, and Star Wars fans surely need more named Clone collectibles. Star Wars fans can purchase the 501st Legion Clone Commander Jesse Voice-Changing Helmet right now at Disney Parks and online for $119.99.

Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Commander Jesse Replica Helmet

"Bring your portrayal of Jesse, the clone commander of the 501st Legion, to life when wearing this helmet with sound effects. With precise detail, it recreates the helmet worn by the Advanced Recon Commando. Inspired by the Star Wars saga, this highly detailed roleplay accessory features real character phrases and a voice-changing effect. The full scale adult helmet has interior padding and adjustable fit so you can defeat the enemies of the Galactic Republic."

Full-scale adult helmet

Includes microphone for voice changing function

More than 10 real character phrases

Interior padding

Distressed finish for authentic worn look

Sound files are activated by pushing the button on the side of the helmet and will cycle through the entire list in random order

Includes an adjustable head strap inside the helmet to accommodate different head sizes

