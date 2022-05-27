Star Wars Death Trooper Gets a Chrome Upgrade with Hot Toys

It looks like the Death Trooper is back once again with a new 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys. This new trooper has appeared in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, most recently in The Mandalorian. Unlike previous versions, this new Death Trooper is getting a new paint scheme with an incredible Black Chrome finish. This exclusive figure will feature a light-up helmet, nine swappable hands, as well as a blaster and pistol. He is slick, and I always loved the glowing green elements in the Star Wars Death Trooper design. If you are a Death Trooper fan, then this figure is for you, and that Black Chrome finish is just nice! Hot Toys collectors will be able to find this release in select markets and no price has been confirmed just yet. We are looking at a Q3-Q4 2022 release, and fans can find all Hot Toys releases here.

Star Wars Death Trooper (Black Chrome Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Elite Imperial soldiers, Death Troopers are encased in specialized stormtrooper armor with a dark, ominous gleam. These troops serve as bodyguards and enforcers for figureheads including Director Krennic, a highly placed officer within the Advanced Weapons Research division of the Empire, and later Moff Gideon and others. Hot Toys is excited to bring a stylish displayable special variant of the Death Trooper 1/6th scale collectible figure with black chrome colored armor design as an exclusive item only available in select markets! This Death Trooper collectible figure stands at 32.5cm tall and especially features skillfully created black chrome armor and helmet with LED light-up function, a fabric bodysuit, a blaster rifle and pistol, and a hexagonal figure base! Enhance your display with this lustrous armored trooper!"

The 1/6th scale Death Trooper (Black Chrome Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Death Trooper in Star Wars

– Specially applied shiny black chrome painted armor

– Approximately 32.5 cm tall

– Body with over 30 points of articulations

– Finely sculpted Death Trooper helmet with scope and LED light-up functions (white light, battery operated)

– Nine (9) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relaxed hands

– One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster rifle

– Three (3) gesture hands

Costume:

– One (1) meticulously crafted Death Trooper armor

– One (1) black colored and multi textured fabric under-suit

– One (1) belt with pouches

– One (1) pair of boots

Weapons:

– One (1) blaster rifle

– One (1) blaster pistol

Accessory:

– Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate