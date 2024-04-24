Posted in: Collectibles, The Loyal Subjects | Tagged: teenage mutant ninja turtles, the loyal subjects, tmnt

TMNT IDW Comic Book Edition Donatello Revealed by The Loyal Subjects

The Loyal Subjects are back and stepping out of the sewers with some brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures

Article Summary New TMNT IDW Comic Set figures by The Loyal Subjects with a Donatello Version 2.

Donatello figure comes with swappable parts and boasts 31 points of articulation.

Exclusive 100-page TMNT IDW comic included, featuring cover art by Mateus Santolouco.

Pre-order now for a June 2024 release, priced at $34.99, alongside Comic Set Raphael.

More Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures are on the way from The Loyal Subjects featuring the heroes in the half shell from the hit IDW comic run. TMNT fans have seen a few of these designs already in 2023, with a whole set arriving for SDCC 2023. There was also a black and white 4-Pack, but now the turtles are back with a new color for a new IDW Comic Set. It is time for some turtle tech as Donatello has arrived with a Version 2 figure that will come with an exclusive 100-page Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IDW comic. Coming in at 5" tall, Donny will have 31 points of articulation and will come with swappable parts and accessories.

Donatello will include two different heads, a variety of hands, swappable bandanas, and some fun weapons with his signature bo staff, power gauntlet, and tech goggles. As for the comic, three IDW comics are bundled together with the Secret History of the Foot Clan #4, TMNT #34, and #61. Everything is packed in a fun windowed box that features original and exclusive cover artwork by Mateus Santolouco. Donatello is ready to break some Foot Clan skull with this release, and he will release it alongside a new Comic Set Raphael. Pre-orders are already online for $34.99, with a June 2024 release. Cowabunga!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles BST AXN Donatello (Ver. 2)

"Get ready for another exciting release from TLS with their latest comic bundle featuring none other than Donatello! Inspired by the incredible artwork of comic maestro Mateus Santolouco and the beloved stories from IDW. Included in this bundle is a 100-page IDW comic with original exclusive cover artwork by Mateus Santolouco, specially crafted for this set."

"Also includes Donnie's trusty bo staff, goggles, and welding mask – essential tools for any adventure. Plus, multiple hand grips for dynamic posing, and two expressive head portraits capturing Donnie's personality. Don't miss out on the chance to bring the IDW Comic Book Edition TMNT Heroes to life with Donatello! Includes Limited Edition IDW Michelangelo Comic with original exclusive cover art by Mateus Santolouco featuring the Secret History of the Foot Clan #4, TMNT #34 and TMNT #61."

