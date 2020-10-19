Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cal Kestis Lightsaber Coming Soon

Last month, Disney Parks announced a fan vote for the newest lightsaber for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge. The vote was filled with iconic Star Wars characters from movies, shows, and even some games. Some of the highlighted characters were Qui-Gon Jinn from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace as well as Kana and Ezra lightsabers from the beloved animated show Star Wars: Rebels. However, popularity was very high with the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as the main lead Cal Kestis comes slices his way to victory. That's right Cal's lightsaber from the video game will now be the newest addition to the Legacy Lightsaber Collection at Galaxy's Edge.

It seems that they are going to be basing the designs off of the broken version that players get at the beginning of the game. It is no surprise that Cal's lightsaber made the cut as it seems more of non-silver screen stories get massive amounts of popularity. The lightsaber will be available at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and will most likely cost around $139.99 like the others. Blades are a separate cost at $49.99 but will be a great collectible for fans once assembled. No specific date was revealed to when the saber would release so stay tuned for more updates.

"One of the most popular modern lightsabers is coming to our galaxy — thanks to you. Following a challenge on the Disney Parks Blog, the Jedi weapon of Cal Kestis — Padawan survivor of Order 66 and starring hero of 2019's critically acclaimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game — will make its way to Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge later next year. Cal's will be the first lightsaber offered at Dok's to have originated from a video game, and joins other iconic legacy lightsabers including Luke Skywalker, Rey, Darth Vader, and more, in the collection."