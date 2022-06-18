Star Wars Han Solo as Stormtrooper Statue Coming from Gentle Giant

It is time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope as Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts a new statue. This time we are returning to the Death Star as Han Solo has snuck on board to save the Princess. Just like in the film, Gentle Giant has captured Han Solo in his Stormtrooper Disguise with this impressive 12" tall statue. The 1/6th scale statue will feature two different head sculpts with standard unmasked Han and Stormtrooper helmet. To make things even more interesting, the Star Wars 40th Anniversary statue will be limited to 1000 pieces, making it a hot collectors item. This is a fantastic statue loaded with detail, and I hope we will get a 1/6 scale Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper Disguise to go with it. The Star Wars Han Solo in Stormtrooper Disguise Milestones Statue is priced at $250. It is up for pre-order online here as well as at your local comic book store with a late 2022 release.

"Star Wars: A New Hope™ – Han Solo™ (In Stormtrooper Disguise) Milestones Statue – 40th Anniversary Exclusive. Diamond Comic Distributors has been selling comic books, graphic novels, magazines, toys and related items to specialty retailers for 40 years, and that anniversary deserves something special. That's why they're offering an exclusive Star Wars statue to their customers, and it's Han Solo!"

"Han Solo dons his stormtrooper disguise for this new Milestones 1/6 Scale Statue from Gentle Giant Ltd. Depicting Han with Imperial blaster raised, and featuring interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads, it stands approximately 12 inches tall atop a black disc base, and is limited to only 1000 pieces! It comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. This item will ship in late 2022. To pre-order, you can find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com!"