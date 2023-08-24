Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: indiana jones, lucasfilm, mezco toyz

Mezco Toyz Needs Indiana Jones to Stop the Power of One:12 Major Toht

Mezco Toyz continues to expand their new Indiana Jones One:12 Collective line with an iconic villain from the legendary first film

Get ready to return to Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark as Mezco Toyz is back with another One:12 Collective release. Fans have already seen a standard Indiana Jones One:12 Collective figure, but every hero needs a villain. Also coming from Raiders, the infamous Major Toht is back and on the hunt for the Ark of the Covenant once more. This Nazi will stop at nothing to get this mystical artifact into their hands to change the war. Major Toht is packed with detail and will have a fabric outfit and tons of swappable parts. Mezco Toyz has also faithfully added the Ark of the Covenant into this set, which lights up and has its own ghost. Indiana Jones fans know what happened when he opened that chest, and they can create that face-melting scene with three heads and hands. Collectors will be able to snag up this Nazi for $112 USD with an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and snag up One:12 Indy right here while you can.

New Deluxe Indiana Jones One:12 Boxed Set w/ Major Toht

"A nefarious agent of evil, Major Toht, joins the One:12 Collective! The sinister Major Toht is dressed to the nines as he aids the Nazis in their search for the legendary Ark of the Covenant, wearing a pinstripe 3-piece suit and overcoat, gloves, and a fedora. He comes complete with 4 head portraits in transitional stages as his skin melts off his skull."

"Long sought by archaeologists and treasure-hunters due to its rumored supernatural powers, the Ark of the Covenant is included and features a light-up function when the lid is removed. Immense in detail, this mighty golden chest is decorated with sacred iconography and features two cherubim posed at the top."

"The Gestapo agent is brimming with accessories to recreate a multitude of iconic scenes from the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark, including the Staff of Ra's headpiece that he can hold, a decrepit ghost with display post and base, and more. In Raiders of the Lost Ark, Major Toht and the Nazis race against Indiana Jones to recover the long-lost Art of the Covenant, rumored to contain supernatural powers that can wipe out entire armies."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE MAJOR TOHT FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 24 points of articulation

Four (4) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Nine (9) interchangeable hands One (1) fist hand (L) One (1) gun holding hand (R) One (1) melting gun holding hand (R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of melting posing hands (L&R) One (1) fireplace poker holding hand (R) One (1) "Staff of Ra" burnt hand (R)



COSTUME:

Fedora

Overcoat

Pinstripe 3-piece suit

Button down shirt

Tie

Shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) pistol

One (1) Staff of Ra's headpiece

One (1) Ark of the Covenant with light-up function

One (1) fireplace poker

One (1) ghost

One (1) ghost display post

One (1) ghost display base

Four (4) pairs of glasses

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

