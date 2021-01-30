Hasbro Unveils Walmart Exclusive Star Wars Vintage Collection

Hasbro is continuing their quest to give fans the original 96 Kenner figures in the Vintage Collection format. During today's Hasbro Pulse live stream event, Hasbro unveiled three new figures that are on the way. This set of figures is from Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi as we return to the Forest Moon of Endor. Kicking things off first is the Imperial AT-ST Driver, who is making his first debut on a Vintage Collection card back. The AT-ST Driver will feature photo-real tech and will allow collectors to be able to display him with or without his helmet on when driving his chicken walker. Up next is the return of Paploo, who is ready to take in the Empire with his fellow Ewoks. From sculpted fur to high amounts of incorporated detail, this is one Ewok that you will want on your team when the Empire arrives.

The final original 96 Star Wars Kenner figure that Hasbro will be releasing is Endor Princess Leia. Add some royalty to your collection with a newly sculpted Leia that feature photo-real tech give fans the best 3.75" figure on the market. She will come with a removable helmet, cloth poncho, and a blaster. Fans do not want to miss out on these amazing Star Wars figures that will be excellent additions for fans old and new of the series. The biggest issue with these new Hasbro Vintage Collection figures is that they will be exclusive to Walmart, which is currently terrible with pre-orders. Fans have massive issues with their Walmart exclusive The Mandalorian figures with multiple delays and cancellations followed by re-listed figures that sell out instantly. Pre-orders have not gone live for these figures, and they are not scheduled for release any time soon either. Hasbro has mentioned they will let us know when they plan to release these figures later, until then fans can find current Star Wars Vintage Collection figures here like the new Darth Maul and Ashoka from The Clone Wars.

