Star Wars Imperial Remnant AT-RT Vehicle Set Coming Soon from Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant AT-RT vehicle set from The Mandalorian & Grogu

The 3.75-inch-scale AT-RT features weathered imperial deco, articulated legs, and attachable blaster effects

Set includes the exclusive AT-RT Driver figure, packaged on a classic TVC cardback with accessories

Pre-orders now open on Hasbro Pulse for $67.99, with an anticipated release date of April 2026

Get ready for a new adventure as Hasbro has debuted its newest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figures. This new collection is inside the upcoming film The Mandalorian & Grogu, with plenty of Remnant Stormtroopers benignly featured. One of which is the new Imperial Remnant AT-RT, a detailed 3.75-inch-scale vehicle set that comes with a companion TVC figure. Inspired by the remnants of the fallen Galactic Empire, this walker showcases the Imperial Remnant's repurposed look, with weathered deco.

The AT-RT will have articulated legs, attachable blaster effects, and an AT-RT Driver. The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection AT-RT Driver will come with its own cardback packaging, including set goods elements and a pistol. The Mandalorian & Grogu is setting up to be an impressive live-action continuation of the hit Disney+ series, and they will have their hands full taking on one of these beauties. Pre-orders for the TVC AT-RT set are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $67.99 with an April 2026 release date.

STAR WARS: TVC – IMPERIAL REMNANT AT-RT

"Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on an Imperial Remnant AT-RT from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU, this 3.75-inch-scale vehicle with figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Fans can display this 3.75 inch vehicle — including movie-inspired snowy deco, a center seat to fit your snowtrooper, and attachable blast FX — in their collections."

"The AT-RT features working leg pistons and articulated joints on each leg for dynamic poseability, plus the ability to fold down into a loading or storage position. Features multiple articulation points, a blaster pistol accessory, and blister-carded packaging with a unique VC number. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging."

