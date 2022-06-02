Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Vintage Collection Figure Multipack Arrives

The Star Wars Gaming Greats line is probably one of the most confusing lines in Hasbro's wheelhouse. The Star Wars universe is massive and has had some incredible games over the decades. However, they only seem to want to make re-releases, repaints and focus on everything else but the main characters. The upcoming video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the most recent victim as pre-orders, and official glams arrive from Hasbro. A special multipack is heading our way, giving us a glimpse at some of the enemies that Cal Kestis will have to take on. We saw some of these figures up close at the Celebration, and now packaging pics are here.

A Riot Scout Trooper, MagnaGuard, and KX Security Droid are buckled together with great detail and accessories. Sadly, we still have yet to see one single Cal Kestis figure enter The Vintage Collection line. If you are going to build a 3.75" world for a popular video game, I would start with the main character allowing as to pick up the enemies to go with him. There are plenty of outfits to choose from in the game and so many lightsaber colors to make this a fun release. Besides the lack of heroes, the return of the MagnaGuard is nice to see and this multipack is priced at $50.99. Set to release in December 2022, pre-orders are already live and located here.

"STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR MULTIPACK: Riot Scout Troopers, KX-series Security Droids, and MagnaGuards are all formidable opponents in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game. The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch scale classic Star Wars figures and vehicles feature original Kenner branding (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) These Riot Scout Trooper, KX Security Droid, and MagnaGuard action figures are inspired by the characters in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor video game, and make a great gift for Star Wars collectors and fans ages 4 and up."

"ENTERTAINMENT-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This Star Wars The Vintage Collection action figure comes with 6 entertainment-inspired accessories that make a great addition to any Star Wars collection. Highly articulated with fully poseable heads, arms, and legs, the Riot Scout Trooper, KX Security Droid, and MagnaGuard figures can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections."

Includes: 3 figures and 6 accessories.

Figure scale: 3.75 inches

Ages 4 and up

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts.

Not for children under 3 years.