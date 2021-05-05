Star Wars Death Watch Replica Black Series Hasbro Helmet Revealed

Death Watch is a radical Mandalorian extremist group that plays a huge part in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The group wants to remove the new ways of Mandalore and return to the original traditions established. Things get even more complicated for the group when Darth Maul takes control of Mandalore. The effects of this group still ripple throughout the galaxy even as they gave us one of the greatest Mandalorians, Din Djarin. Many fans now know that Death Watch saved Mando when he was a small boy from a Separatist attack, and now Star Wars fans can become part of the Death Watch. Hasbro has revealed their newest Star Wars: The Black Series replica helmet that captures their Mandalorian helmet design beautifully.

The Star Wars Death Watch helmet will be electronic with lights on the helmet in the rangefinder. The helmet has an adjustable strap allowing it to fit a wide variety of Star Wars fan's heads. The collectible will be released exclusively through GameStop, and pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST here. Be sure to secure your in-store or online before it is too late, as this is one helmet that will be a hot ticket item.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET – (Hasbro/Age 14 years & up/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring highly detailed deco, series-inspired design, adjustable fit, and electronic lights, this full-scale STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH PREMIUM ELECTRONIC HELMET is an iconic addition to any STAR WARS fan's collection. With the press of a button the rangefinder drops down, activating 2 red LEDs that flash in a "hunting" pattern as well as a white LED-illuminated heads-up display (HUD). Fans can imagine what it was like for the members of the MANDALORIAN DEATH WATCH to suit up for galactic action! Requires a 1.5v AAA battery, not included. Available for pre-order at GameStop starting at 1pm ET on 5/5/2021."