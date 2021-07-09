Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina 3-Figure Playset Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro has not heeded the warning of the chaos that is in-store inside the Mos Eisley Cantina as they reveal their newest HasCon 2021 exclusive. They continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm by recreating classic figure lien, and this time we return to the Power of the Force. As part of their Star Wars: The Black Series figure line, this 3-figure playset will come with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, and the man with the death sentence in 12 systems, Dr. Evanzan. Each figure will come with its own accessories like Kenobi's lightsaber, 2 blasters, and even some swappable hands.

To make things even better, the figure set will include a Mos Eisley Cantina playlet with a miniaturized replica bar. This will allow Star Wars fans to recreate one of the iconic bar scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope. The bar piece can be arranged in any way a fan likes, and with two sets, fans could even start recreating their own Mos Eisley Cantina replica. The Hasbro HasCon 2021 Star Wars: The Black Series The Power of the Force Cantina Showdown will be priced at $104.99. The product page can be found here, but pre-orders will not go live until HasCon later this year so stay tuned for more information on the event and more exclusive reveals.

"You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy."

"The Mos Eisley Cantina is a dimly lit tavern known for its strong drinks, hot tunes, and occasional outbreaks of shocking violence. The Star Wars saga captured the hearts of millions with iconic characters, impressive vehicles, and a galaxy of stories that has passed the test of time again and again. Commemorate the first 50 years of Lucasfilm with figures from the Black Series inspired by the Star Wars original trilogy, featuring design inspired by the classic figure and package. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

