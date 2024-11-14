Posted in: Collectibles, Funko | Tagged: funko, harry potter

Funko Arrives at Hogwarts with New Harry Potter Pop! Yourself Kits

The magic of the wizarding world of Harry Potter is coming to Funko as they unveil some new Pop Yourself kits featuring your favorite houses

Funko's Pop! Yourself program allows collectors to design their very own custom Funko Pop! figures for themselves, loved ones or events. They offer a wide range of customization options, from unique hairstyles to outfits, accessories, and even pets. This series was once an in-store-only experience at their Funko HQ locations, but it was expanded to the online Funko She back in 2023, allowing the collector to get their very own personalized Pops from home. Recently, Funk has started to add themes to their Pop! Yourself program and their latest one travels fans into the Wizarding World of Harry Potter! That is right, Hogwarts awaits as Harry Potter fans can get sorted into their favorite Hogwarts House by choosing one of the four kits. Each of these theme kits features house robes, wands, magical accessories, and even some mythical beasts. The four Harry Potter Kist will consist of:

GRYFFINDOR House Gryffindor robe POP! Yourself body POP! Gryffindor Lion POP! Snowy Owl Wand (light brown) Hogwarts Acceptance Letter



SLYTHERIN House Slytherin robe POP! Yourself body POP! Slytherin Snake POP! Mandrake Wand (black) Potions Cauldron



RAVENCLAW House Ravenclaw robe POP! Yourself body POP! Ravenclaw Raven POP! Thestral™ Wand (dark brown) The Monster Book of Monsters™



HUFFLEPUFF House Hufflepuff robe POP! Yourself body POP! Hufflepuff Badger POP! Pygmy Puff™ Wand (brown) Hogwarts Trunk



Each of these Harry Potter kits is priced at $15 each and is released as separate additions to the Pop! Yourself line. The collector can snag up one of these additions during their customization process or just separate if they already have a Pop. These fun kits are packed with the perfect amount of Harry Potter accessories, and the adorable little creatures are truly adorable. Collectors can step into the Wizard World of Harry Potter right now with Funko Shop, and these are perfect for gifts to create this holiday season.

"Funko (Nasdaq: FNKO), a leading global pop culture brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, today announced an enchanting collaboration featuring Funko's critically-acclaimed Pop! Yourself line and one of the studio's most iconic film series, Harry Potter. Grab your galleons, because accessory packs (MSRP: $15) debut today on Funko.com as the perfect add-on to Pop! Yourself figures (MSRP: $30). Fans can now create personalized Funko Pop! collectibles of themselves as Hogwarts students, choosing one of the four Hogwarts houses for their Pop!pleganger complete with robes, wands and magical complementary accessories and buddies."

"Wizards, Witches, and Muggles alike can now proudly represent their favorite Hogwarts house! And for those who collected a Pop! Yourself figure, the Hogwarts Accessory Pack is available for $15, featuring a Pop! Yourself body dressed in the chosen Hogwarts house robe, a wand, magical accessories, and two buddies, including the house mascot."

