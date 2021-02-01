Star Wars Kenner Figures Return as Collectible Pins From Numskull

Numskull is changing the collectible pin game as they announce their newest Star Wars collection. The new collection is taking fans back to the 70s and 80s as the classic designs from the original Kenner Star Wars figure return. Fans will be able to collect 98 pins in total, with 49 sets being released by Numskull that will feature 2 pins per pack. Each pin brings back the original Kenner action figure design that fans fell in love with back in the day. Each pack will also be limited so that they will be highly sought after and fans will even be able to buy a pack as well as an Ultimate Collector Bundle with all 96 pins. Some of the Star Wars pin packs fans will be able to get are:

Greedo and Hammerhead

Walrus Man and Snaggletooth

Luke Skywalker X Wing Pilot and R5-D4

Death Star Droid and Power Droid

Boba Fett and Leia Organa (Bespin Gown)

FX-7 and Imperial Stormtrooper (Hoth Battle Gear)

Bossk and Rebel Soldier (Hoth Battle Gear)

IG-88 and Luke Skywalker (Bespin Fatigues)

Han Solo (Hoth Outfit) and Lando Calrissian

Bespin Security Guard and Yoda

Upnaught and Dengar

Numskull is truly creating something amazing here, and we can not wait to see them up close and personal. Original Star Wars Kenner fans will not want to miss out on these either, and they will be an excellent new collecting piece to go net to their original figures. The Pin Kings Star Wars Enamel Pins from Numskull will be priced at $7.99 for the 2-packs and $299 for the entire collection. Pre-orders are already live for each, and they can all be found located here. Whether you want to just get your favorite packs or snag up the entire collection, these pins are a must-have collectible for fans.

"Numskull, famous for its Pin Kings premium enamel pop culture collections, has raised the bar with the launch of this dream collection of Star Wars pin badges. There are an impressive 49 sets, 98 pin badges in total, all inspired by classic, original Star Wars characters from the 1970's and 1980's. For hard core fans, collectibles do not get much better than this! Immortalised in pins, your favourite characters are all here, all 98 of them, so dust off your shelves (you may need new ones), dig out your back packs and make plenty of room for showing off this lot. Each set is numbered making them highly collectible and there are 2 pins per set, mounted onto a stylish, Star Wars branded card. Build your very own full range or simply pick your favourites to start building your collection."