X-Men's Cyclops Gets an Iron Man Suit with Sentinel's Fighting Armor

Sentinel is back with another impressive Fighting Armor figure as the Marvel Iron Man Hall of Armor collection continues with Cyclops

Article Summary Sentinel unveils a new Fighting Armor figure with Cyclops in Iron Man-inspired armor.

The Iron Man Cyclops Armor features die-cast elements, optic blasts, and is 6" tall.

With a price tag of $99.99, the figure can be pre-ordered online for a June 2024 release.

The series imagines Tony Stark's designs integrating Avengers' powers into armors.

Tony Stark has been left in his workshop for far too long as he has cooked up a new set of Fighting Armor with Sentinel yet again. The Fighting Armor series is based on the idea of What If Iron Man created suits of armor based on iconic Marvel Comics characters. This has included some iconic heroes like Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, and even some villains like Magneto and Loki. While creating these suits might be a little wild, they make for fantastic action figures, and a new uncanny one has arrived. The X-Gene is coming in suit format once again as the Leader of the X-Men is joining the Fighting Armor series with Cyclops.

This gorgeous Fighting Armor figure features that signature X-Men yellow and blue design with die-cast elements and stands at 6" tall. The Iron Man Cyclops Armor will feature swappable hands and two optic blasts and will be priced at $99.99. He will be fully articulated while staying true to the design of a human body for an impressive yet realistic creation. Releases like this really stand out, and it might be time to go back and collect some of these other suits. Collectors can already find pre-orders online for a June 2024 release.

Iron Man Builds Cyclops Armor with Sentinel

"Cyclops, the leader of the original five X-MEN, is joining the Fighting Armor line-up!! "What if… Tony Stark integrates each of the Avengers' super power into an armor?" Mitsunari Otenfu handles design and rearrangement while Hiroyuki Komatsubara manages prototype making and project direction. In this innovative series, the human body will be covered in a "suit" while each joint point is carefully designed in pursuit of articulation as close as possible to that of a true human body. Die-cast is used in various parts to reproduce sense of heaviness. His signature visor is made of clear parts. Two types of effect parts are included to show his mutant ability "Optic blast"! The figure also comes with an adjustable display stand for aerial poses."

6.5 inches (16.5cm)

Made of ABS, ATBC-PVC, die-cast, POM, PP

Based on Marvel's classic character

Part of the Fighting Armor series

Includes extra hands and a figure stand for display

Window-box packaging

